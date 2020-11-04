Mina Rashid has won the award for the Middle East’s Leading Cruise Port for the 13th consecutive year at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020, following nominations of various cruise ports from around the world. Image Credit: Supplied

The port's track record of growth and its efforts changed Dubai’s status — from being a facilitator of dhow-enabled trade to now being a regional community hub for the maritime sector in the UAE and the Middle East region.

Mega hub

Owing to its massive capacity and strategic location, the port is touted as a mega-hub for the maritime community in the region

Mina Rashid’s state-of-the-art facilities, high volume of passenger handling capacity and strategic location have cemented its position as the leading port globally.

Dubai’s travel and tourism prospects are dominated by its airlines, hotels and leisure destinations – but in that space, the cruise industry too has a significant role. In recent years, half a million tourists have disembarked from some of the world’s most luxurious cruise liners at the Port Rashid Terminal. Above, cruise ship Silver Wind being welcomed by Dubai police pipe music band at Port Rashid Dubai.

Mina Rashid can simultaneously handle seven mega-cruise vessels or 25,000 passengers in a single day. The port’s Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal, which is also the world’s largest single, covered cruise terminal facility can handle 14,000 passengers per day.

FACT FILE Mina Rashid was inaugurated in 1972. Over the years, the post has gained recognition as one of the most preferred cruise line destinations. Founded by the visionary leader and the father of Dubai, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, was the region's first modern container port. Mina Rashid has always been integral to the economy of the country and is a significant economic pillar of Dubai.

Access

Its centralised position in the heart of the city and its proximity to Dubai International Airport makes it easily accessible to passengers and visitors. Mina Rashid is also known for its numerous quayside services including luggage handling, concierge desk, shuttle services, money exchange, post office, etc.

Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Inauguration of New Container Terminal accompanied by Port Rashid's Captain Butcher - 09/04/1980

They also have an array of supporting services like customs, immigration, tour operations, medical assistance, along with the availability of a business centre, conference rooms, retail duty-free shops, a dedicated vehicle parking facility, internet connectivity and round-the-clock gate access.

Mohammed Al Mannaei, CEO, P&O Marinas and Executive Director, Mina Rashid said, “We are thrilled to receive this coveted award. It is a privilege to be selected from among the premier ports from around the world. We feel honoured that we have received this accolade in close correspondence with the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s 30th death anniversary.

"He not only laid the cornerstone for Mina Rashid, but is quite literally the architect of Dubai. We take pride in the fact that we have been able to carry on the legacy of our leaders and have consistently worked towards achieving their vision for the country. To ensure that the port maintains its leading position, we have continually been committed to its development and our new endeavours are testimony to that."

Dynamic market

The port has been a driving force behind the growth of the tourism market in the country. Despite market challenges, the port has stood the test of time, continuing its unwavering efforts to enhance the economy of the country.

Al Mannaei added: “Irrespective of the market situation, our principle is to never compromise on any aspect and provide quality services to our distinguished clientele. Through various collaborations, we have ensured that Mina Rashid fortifies Dubai’s position as a global city and a premier cruise hub in the Middle East.

"Our ventures over the years have greatly contributed to the city’s cruise tourism, acting as strong economic catalysts. We firmly believe in supporting the global cruise industry in every way possible. During the initial phase of the pandemic, we received 13 cruise ships that were stuck in the region with approximately 39,000 passengers, including 22,000 tourists and 17,000 marine crew members. We facilitated their departure from the UAE, ensuring their safe return to their home countries, and are now gearing up for the upcoming season with all safety and precautionary measures in place to offer an exceptional experience to all the tourists.”