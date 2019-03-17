We break down the key arguments on both sides, and try to understand benefits

Dubai: Are folding phones worth getting excited about? With both Samsung’s and Huawei’s folding phones expected to be hugely expensive, on today’s podcast we ask whether these phones are just a flash in the pan, or a genuine attempt to create the new form of phones for the future.

As you might expect, opinions differ.

Nonetheless, the team can agree on one thing: Whatever happens, mobile phone companies like Samsung do need to push the envelope to fight slumping sales. Whether that is through new phone designs or something different under the hood remains a point of contention.