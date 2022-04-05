Dubai: Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, stressed on the key role of Expo 2020 Dubai in accelerating the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving growth in all economic sectors.
In an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi said: “We witnessed the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai, based on the values of dialogue and partnership and connecting minds and cultures, and positively impacted the UAE’s global stature, especially in the areas of the economy, development and prosperity.” He also stressed that the distinguished outcomes of the major international event were underscored by its total number of visitors -- 24 million.
Al Zeyoudi said the Expo created an unprecedented opportunity for government institutions, private sector companies and academia to raise future agendas and benefit from the momentum it created, to establish sustainable partnerships.
He then pointed out that the UAE plans to keep the site of Expo 2020 Dubai and turn it into the city of the future, among other initiatives that will help the country benefit from the facilities of the international event, which addressed common issues that concern the entire world, such as education, climate change, health, food and cultural openness.
Speaking about the benefits gained by the foreign trade sector from the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, he explained that it is a success for the UAE, which has strengthened its stature as a preferred business destination, established partnerships with other countries and opened up to international markets.
The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade stood at Dh1.9 trillion in 2021, a growth of 27 per cent compared to 2020, with non-oil exports increasing by 33 per cent and surpassing a value of Dh354 billion for the first time in the country’s history, he added.