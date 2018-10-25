Dubai

Etisalat Group’s consolidated revenue for the third quarter increased more than two per cent to Dh13.2 billion compared to Dh12.9 billion a year ago.

But The Abu Dhabi-based telecom operator’s profit decreased by 4.16 per cent to Dh2.3 billion in the third quarter compared to Dh2.4 billion a year ago.

Its nine-month consolidated net profit after Federal Royalty amounted to Dh6.6 billion an increase of 2 per cent compared to same period last year.

“Etisalat is confidently moving forward and progressing positively in enabling societies across its operations. We will continue to focus on creating innovative services, capitalizing on opportunities for new revenue streams and enhancing overall customer experience while delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Etisalat Group, said in a statement.