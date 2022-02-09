Dubai: Etisalat Digital on Wednesday announced a partnership with NICE to drive the availability of the CXone platform in the UAE.
The collaboration provides Etisalat customers with a clear, seamless path to the cloud with CXone while enabling frictionless digital self-service and agent-assisted customer experiences.
As part of this alliance, Etisalat Digital will drive strategic investments in building managed services practice around NICE CXone - a first of its kind in the region.
“Etisalat Digital is committed to deliver the most advanced and efficient customer engagement solutions as a cornerstone in the digital transformation journey of businesses and governments. NICE and CXone are an ideal partner for our contact centre practice that will deliver the most innovative solutions for an exceptional customer service experience,” said Salvador Anglada, CEO of Etisalat Enterprise Digital.
NICE CEO Barak Eilam said: “Our partnership with Etisalat Digital demonstrates NICE CXone’s accelerated international expansion, and we’re excited to work together to bring the benefits of the cloud to agents and customers in the UAE.”
Etisalat Digital chose to collaborate with NICE following a comprehensive review of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) providers that revealed CXone as the leading CX platform with a proven ability to drive digital transformation well into the future.