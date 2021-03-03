UAE's telecom operators Etisalat and Du will put more reliance on AECB’s reports and scores while onboarding postpaid customers and devices’ purchasers. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB’s) Credit Reports and Scores to be used by the two largest telecom operators in the UAE, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company - Etisalat and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company - du.

The operators will put more reliance on AECB’s reports and scores while onboarding postpaid customers and devices’ purchasers in order to assess the individual’s or company’s ability to meet future telco-related payments based on past payment behavior.

Bill payment history

Etisalat and du have become the largest entities in the UAE to provide outstanding bills and payment history on a regular basis on individuals and companies in the UAE to Al Etihad Credit Bureau.

AECB collects credit information from banks, finance companies, telecom operators, water and electricity companies and courts which feed into the generation of Credit Reports as well as forming the basis for predictive and analytics products such as the Credit Score and other unique indicators. This development is in line with AECB’s objective to provide comprehensive credit behavior reporting and analytics which follow international best practice and cements AECB’s position as an infrastructure enabler for the economy.

“All banks and finance companies in the UAE use Credit Reports and Credit Scores to support their decisions in assessing applications for credit facilities,” said Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, CEO of AECB.

“With both Etisalat and du historic and current bill payment information submitted to AECB, it is now critical for both individuals and companies to maintain timely payment schedules and avoid defaults as essential telecommunications services payment patterns are going to show on credit reports and will undoubtedly impact one’s creditworthiness and ability to avail the attractive products and services offered within the industry.” Lutfi added.

“At du, we are committed to incorporating international best practices across all our operational verticals,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, du’s Acting Chief Executive Officer. “By utilizing Al Etihad Credit Bureau’s products, we are given visibility on key data to help us mitigate risks to protect not only our shareholders, but our customers and extended stakeholders as well.”

Data sharing

Both operators have been working with Al Etihad Credit Bureau for the past four years and are now active data providers to the existing 78 currently with AECB. With the addition of both Etisalat and du’s data, AECB’s customer information database stands at 9 million individuals and 600,000 companies.