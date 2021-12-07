LPG Week is WLPGA’s flagship event that was launched in Amsterdam in 2019 Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: The role played by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in a world that’s combating climate change and striving to improve air quality was the key topic of discussion at the Middle East’s first LPG Week on Tuesday.

The event, which runs until December 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.

Held under the theme ‘Energising Tomorrow’, LPG Week 2021 Dubai is organised by the World LPG Association (WLPGA) and hosted by the ENOC Group. The event will explore the LPG business, discuss its growth potential and foster new business relationships throughout the week.

The hosting of the event in Dubai with the participation of global industry leaders reflects the emirate’s leading position as a global hub for innovative energy solutions and its commitment to sustainability.

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, and other senior officials were present during the opening.

Commenting on the occasion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “In line with our vision to be an innovative energy partner delivering sustainable value and industry leading performance, we are committed to supporting the long-term growth and development of the industry. To build a sustainable future for all, we recognise the need to use alternative technologies. As industry leaders, we will inform the discussions that will be taking place throughout the event to further support the industry’s transformation and act as a strong catalyst towards adopting sustainable development initiatives and contributing towards a greener future.”

During the opening session of the event, a roundtable took place featuring a panel of industry leaders from all over the world, including Nader Al Fardan, Senior Director – Gas Marketing & General Manager of Emirates Gas; Satish Kumar Vaduguri, Director Marketing of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General & CEO of World Energy Council; Scott Foster, Director of Sustainable Energy of UN Economic Commission for Europe; Yemi Adetunji, Group Executive Director, Downstream of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and Bram Gräber, CEO of SHV Energy.

The panel discussed the role of LPG and renewable LPG in energising tomorrow’s world in the context of climate change, air quality, energy poverty and economic development as key future energy challenges.