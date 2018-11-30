Heavy sweet crude has come into favour because it yields a lot of diesel and low-sulfur fuel oil when it’s refined. Those fuels are seen coming into heavy demand as new rules due to take effect in 2020 mean ships will use them more as an alternative to high-sulphur fuel oil, which is produced readily from sour crude. What’s more, lighter prices are under pressure because of a glut of US shale oil and the gasoline it yields in abundance.