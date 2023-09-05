Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels per day for another three months until the end of December 2023, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
By 1309 GMT Brent crude futures for November were up $1.05 to $90.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) October futures rose $1.47 to $87.02 a barrel.
The Kingdom’s production for the coming months will be 9 millionbarrels per day (October to December)
The decision will be reviewed monthly to consider deepening the cut or increasing production, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
“The source noted that this cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024,” SPA reported citing an official source from the Ministry of Energy. “The source confirmed that this additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.”
Saudi Arabia was widely expected to extend its voluntary oil cuts into October.
More to follow...