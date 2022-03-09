Dubai: Oil prices firmed on Wednesday over fears of a potential supply shock as the US banned Russian oil imports, and amid signs that some buyers are already shunning them.
Brent crude futures were up $2.91, or 2.27 per cent, at $130.89 a barrel at 0520 GMT, after jumping 3.9 per cent the previous day.
Higher fuel prices
Risking even higher US fuel prices that could curb economic growth, President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers.
The ban caps sweeping US and European sanctions imposed on Moscow for launching the largest war in Europe since World War Two.
Britain also announced it will phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.
“The oil shock by nature is an accruing one, not a one-off, and the potential for the market to hit $150 before returning to $100 is easier for investors to digest,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“Putting in force sanctions without first developing surrogate supply contingencies risks Brent crude (going) much higher.” Global benchmark Brent was last trading at $130.38 per barrel, up 1.88 per cent on the day but still off a peak of $139.13 touched on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.52 per cent at $125.58 per barrel.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation,” and warned earlier this week that prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it could close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West blocked its oil exports.