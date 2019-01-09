Abu Dhabi: UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazroui on Wednesday said oil markets are balancing due to production cut agreement between Opec and non-Opec members but expressed concern about the ongoing trade spat between China and the US and the growing production of shale oil in the US.
“I think 1.2 (million barrels per day) is enough. We are now seeing the correction (balance in supply and demand), in December before the deal, and in January we will definitely carry on correcting the market and place it where it supposed to be at the five-year average (inventory levels),” he said while speaking at Gulf Intelligence Energy forum in Abu Dhabi.
He also said oil production from Iran and Venezuela, which were excluded from the output cut deal that came into effect from January 1, will decline.
“There are two countries in decline [in oil production]. Iran has sanctions and what’s going to happen during the year and six months’ no one knows, same as Venezuela.”
Oil-producing countries are cutting production by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 2019 for six months to rebalance oil markets and support oil prices. The deal was struck at a meeting of Opec and non-Opec members like Russia in Vienna on December 7.
As part of the agreement, Opec (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) are reducing output by 800,000 barrels per day and non-Opec by 400,000 barrels per day with exemptions to Iran, Venezuela and Libya as their production is hit by sanctions, economic turmoil and conflict respectively.
Expressing concern over the trade war between China and the US, Al Mazroui said it is a factor that could affect oil markets in 2019.
“One is the potential of heated trade war between China and the US, this is one fundamental not only affecting us but the whole economy of the world,” he said.
“And I tend to be ... more optimistic that we are not going to see a war. It’s negotiation tactics, they will end on a resolution, whatever it takes, this year or next year.”
Another factor that could impact oil markets this year is shale oil production from the US. “I think that’s another factor we need to watch and we need to advise that it has to be reasonable.”
He also said Opec is not in the business of chasing price and the group is working towards balancing oil markets for the benefit of consumers as well as producers.
“We did not achieve anything by chasing the price. It’s not practical and it’s not logical. If you make the market balance, you get the price that is good for consumers as well as producers. That price, whatever it is, we have to accept.”
“We don’t want higher price that could threaten the world economic growth because we lose our consumers. Whenever consumers talk we listen. In June, there was a concern that supply is not going to be enough due to Iran sanctions, we pushed ourselves to produce more to balance the market.”
On Qatar leaving Opec, he said it will not impact the group or the oil markets. “It’s a small producer, even when they were given a chance to increase production they couldn’t increase that much. It is not a country with significant capacity.”