The new jobs will be added as part of a long-standing government programme to recruit Omani nationals into the energy industry. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Oman's state-owned oil company is creating as many as 600 jobs for nationals through an alliance with Gulf Energy, the oilfield services provider. The Petroleum Development Corporation will thus employ 150 Omanis every year for the next four years in jobs related to wells construction, interventions and industrial services.

These will be for positions both within Oman and overseas. “Expanding building Omani capabilities beyond the local labour market is a milestone in developing global citizens who are competitive in the international labour market," said Raoul Restucci, PDO's Managing Director. "This supports internationalisation of the Sultanate’s capabilities."

The partnership with GES comes under the long-standing 'In-Country Value' programme aimed at creating job opportunities for skilled Omanis. "Job creation for Omanis is very clearly a primary focus for ICV and its impact is not only witnessed by the country at large but by every single family of employed personnel who benefit from it," Restucci added.

Holding sway

Petroleum Development Oman accounts for about 70 per cent of the country's crude-oil production and nearly all of its natural gas supply. It is owned by the Omani Government (with a 60 per cent stake), the Shell Group (34 per cent), Total (4 per cent) and Partex (2 per cent). Gas fields and processing plants are operated by PDO exclusively on behalf of the government.

"We have managed to reach one of the highest levels of Omanisation in the country," said Sultan Al Ghafri, Vice-President of GES. "Now, with the longer-term contracts, we can ensure we continue to invest in new resources and human capital to serve our country and create economic value for the sultanate."