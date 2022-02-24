New York: Brent oil has surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia's dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis sparked fears of a disruption to the region's critical energy exports.

Oil prices are likely to average $110 in the second quarter as tensions over Ukraine continue to escalate, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said. The crude market is likely to see sustained higher prices in the next quarter, before retreating to average $90 at the end of the year, the bank's analysts said in a note.

That forecast assumes an escalation in tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, alongside a nuclear deal with Iran that would still return some supply to the market. While tensions in Eastern Europe have fired prices higher, traders also see global oil stockpiles being whittled away as demand outpaces supply.

Brent oil will average $110 a barrel next quarter and West Texas Intermediate $107, according to the JPMorgan analysts. That represents an increase of $22 compared with the bank's prior estimates for both grades.

Oil futures feel the rush

Futures in London jumped as much as 3.3 per cent after a report that President Vladimir Putin has decided to conduct a special operation to "protect" the Donbas region before falling back below the key threshold. Russia is a key supplier of energy to global customers, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas.

The escalation spooked a market that was already under stress, as oil supplies around the world fail to keep pace with the vigorous recovery in demand from the pandemic. The OPEC+ coalition is struggling to restore production quickly enough, prompting some of the biggest market players to warn of an increasingly tight market.

The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia's moves against Ukraine.

Inflationary worries

Crude's return to triple digits completes a prodigious recovery - barely imaginable a year ago - as the market flips from surplus to scarcity. It reflects a global economy rushing back to normality from COVID-19 faster than it can secure supplies of raw materials of all kinds. "As demand recovers to pre-Covid levels, supply is really having a hard time," said Giovanni Serio, global head of market analysis at Vitol Group, the world's biggest independent oil trader.

In addition to oil and gas, Russia is a major producer of aluminum and wheat, which Ukraine also grows.

The increase in the price of multiple commodities is contributing to a surge in inflation to the highest level in decades, threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions and forcing central banks to contemplate a phase of monetary tightening that might choke off the rebound.

"Oil prices continue to surge and are now reaching levels that are uncomfortable for consumers across the world," Toril Bosoni, head of the International Energy Agency's markets and industry division, said. "The oil market is incredibly tight."