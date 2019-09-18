Oil markets calmed on Wednesday after Saudi gave assurances that it had revived 41% of capacity Image Credit: Reuters

(Bloomberg) - Oil stabilized on signs Saudi Arabia is quickly restoring production following a debilitating weekend attack, after two tumultuous days in which it surged the most on record and then pared almost half of that gain.

Brent edged higher on Wednesday after tumbling Tuesday as Saudi Aramco said it had revived 41% of capacity at a key crude-processing complex days after a devastating aerial attack that wrecked vital equipment and rocked global energy markets. The global crude benchmark, was back to about $65 a barrel after jumping to near $72 in reaction to the disruptions.

The Aramco announcement followed conflicting media reports about the pace and probable duration of the state-owned company’s efforts to repair the damaged Abqaiq facility. Despite the kingdom’s reassurances at a media briefing in Jeddah, crude remained almost 8% higher than the pre-attack price.

The question of how the U.S. and Saudi Arabia will respond to the attacks, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed on Iran, still hangs over the market. The Pentagon is preparing an assessment on who was responsible for the strike and hopes to make it public, a U.S. defense official said. Saudi Arabia will show evidence of Iran’s involvement in the strike, state television reported.

“The market is certainly setting itself up for a surprise, considering they aren’t really pricing in that geopolitical risk premium at the moment,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney.

Abqaiq is now processing about 2 million barrels a day and should return to pre-attack levels of about 4.9 million barrels by the end of September, Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said Tuesday. Two-thirds of production has been restored and the kingdom sees full recovery in 10 days, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to a statement from the president’s office on Wednesday.

Adding to the bearish sentiment, the American Petroleum Institute reported a 592,000-barrel increase in stockpiles for the week ended Sept. 13, according to people familiar with the data. That compares with analyst expectations for a 2.25 million-barrel drop. If confirmed by government data due Wednesday, it would break a four-week streak of declines.

Brent for November delivery rose 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.88 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange at 7:31 a.m. in London. It tumbled by 6.5% Tuesday after surging 14.6% on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery was down 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $59.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark’s discount to Brent for the same month was $5.72 a barrel.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he saw no reason to allow refiners to dip into the nation’s emergency reserves. “I don’t think we need to. Oil has not gone up very much,” Trump told reporters Tuesday aboard Air Force One. “There’s a lot of oil in the world.”