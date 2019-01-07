Futures in New York rose as much as 2.1 per cent, and are set for the longest winning streak since July 2017. Crude is rising with other risk assets after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could pause interest-rate increases if the US economy weakens and reassured the market that he’s listening to its signals. Meanwhile, working oil rigs in the US fell for the first time in three weeks, according to data released Friday by Baker Hughes.