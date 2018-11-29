Crude has crashed into a bear market after America’s surprise sanctions waivers for Iranian oil fuelled concern over a supply glut. As prices plunged, traders’ focus turned to G20 summit this week in Argentina where the Russian leader and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman are expected to discuss production. The market is flirting with expectations that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies may agree on output curbs at their gathering next week in Vienna.