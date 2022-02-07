Oil dropped to trade near $90 a barrel, taking a breather from a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1.7 per cent on Monday after seven weekly gains in which oil’s gained 22 per cent. Diplomats are set to return to Vienna on Tuesday to resume Iran nuclear negotiations, which are viewed as a path to restore the nation’s sanctioned oil to global markets. On Friday, the US signed several waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities to ease diplomatic efforts.

The potential for eventual Iranian barrels as well as crude being overbought from last week’s rally is prompting the market to take a “pause to refresh”, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

Crude futures “had a really good run at a time when the broader economy is not performing that way”.

Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s 593,000 barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas was shut after cold weather, and may take several weeks to run normally. Oil product markets surged after the news before paring gains, with heating oil margins climbing to their strongest since April 2020.

Though crude has begun the week on the back foot, the oil market’s structure has been indicating one of the strongest supply-demand balances in years. That has come as the average price of gasoline in the US rose to the highest level in more than seven years and calls for $100 a barrel by some of Wall Street’s biggest names grow louder.

“I would expect prices to remain around where they are, but there is definitely the risk to the upside,” said Fiona Boal, head of commodities and real assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Demand has been incredibly tight. I have been amazed - particularly in the U.S. - with the distillate demand.”

Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for its customers in Asia, the US and Europe. The hike of 60 cents to its key Arab Light grade to Asia was largely in line with trader expectations.