The average cost of a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cell will fall below $100 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in the next three years, new research shows. The London-based research firm IHS Markit stated that batteries cells and pack will continue their downward slide in price as they are increasingly used to power electric vehicles and power grids as renewables, such as solar and wind, are added.

It pointed out that the average cost of a li-ion cell is expected to decline further through the end of the decade, to as low as $73/kWh in 2030. The average cost of a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery has already fallen 82% from 2012-2020.

Further reductions are a key factor to increasing the competitiveness and wider adoption of the batteries for electric transportation, self driving technology, robotaxis and and in grid storage. By 2023, the cost of a battery will have declined 86% (by $580/kWh) in a decade, according to the IHS Markit analysis.

“Progress in growing the share of low-carbon generation, such as solar and wind, in the global power mix also brings a particular set of challenges — namely intermittency. Improving cost-effectiveness of energy storage, particularly batteries, will be key to providing needed flexibility to balance this supply of electricity with demand,” said Sam Wilkinson, associate director, clean energy technology, IHS Markit. “Improving cost-effectiveness of energy storage, particularly batteries, will be key to providing needed flexibility to balance this supply of electricity with demand.”

IHS Markit expects that the biggest contributor to falling battery cell costs throughout the coming decade will be reductions in manufacturing costs through larger factory sizes — the "gigafactories" and "terrafactories" of the world — and improving economies of scale. Reductions in material costs by improving efficiencies and adopting lower-cost cathode compositions, and improvements in battery energy density are also expected to play a role.

Comparative battery prices over the last decade. Note the sudden price drop for GM batteries because of the shift to pouch nickel metal cobalt composition. Note, also Tesla's ability to remain less expensive than Chinese BYD cells. Image Credit: Lux Research Inc