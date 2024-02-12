Dubai: ADNOC Gas closed 2023 with revenues of $22.73 billion, while net income came to $4.72 billion in what the UAE energy company says shows its 'resilient business model. The net income includes a non-recurring item of $298 million from recognizing a deferred tax income in the first quarter of 2023.
The results also reflect the gains from 'export of higher-margin liquids' and 'focus on increased efficiency'. The EBITDA margin of 33 per cent was deemed 'robust', especially in a 'volatile market environment coupled with consumer and geo-political pressures'.
ADNOC Gas confirmsed dividends of $3.25 billion for the full-year, of which an 'inaugural' interim cash dividend of $1.625 billion was paid in December 2023 and a further $1.625 billion to be paid in second quarter of 2024. Following this, the company expects annual dividend growth of 5 per cent per share over the next four years, 'underscoring the strength and visibility of ADNOC Gas’ future cash flows'.