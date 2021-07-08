Dubai: Abu Dhabi energy giant ADNOC has entered a joint study agreement (JSA) with Japan's Inpex Corp., JERA Co. and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. (JOGMEC) to explore the commercial potential of blue ammonia production in the UAE.
The agreement builds on ADNOC’s extensive experience in carbon capture and storage. “As we increase our focus on the potential of new lower carbon fuels and navigate the energy transition, the UAE and ADNOC are keen to build and strengthen our existing partnerships and seize growth opportunities with Japan that can help produce more energy with fewer emissions," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.
Japan is ADNOC’s largest international importer of oil and gas products with approximately 25 per cent of its crude oil imported from the UAE. The Gulf state is aiming to expand bilateral economic and trade relations as it drives post-COVID-19 growth. “This joint study agreement with Inpex, JERA and JOGMEC provides a roadmap for us to deepen access to Japanese markets for ADNOC’s products and further strengthen the UAE’s hydrogen value proposition," said Dr. Al Jaber.
Abu Dhabi entities are committing major investments into developing capabilities in hydrogen and as the 'fuel' for its next-gen needs.