Dubai: Investments by Dubai-based private businesses (excluding those in the oil services industry) remained under pressure through August - the third successive month this is happening. Thus, the UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has dropped to 51.6 from July’s 55.1, which is the lowest in eight years.

Output across the private sector grew at the lowest in six years, according to IHS Markit, which comes up with the PMI tabulations. But there is still fairly solid customer demand, “but the continuation of heightened market competition hampered growth”, the agency said in a statement. “Sales to foreign customers also recorded a weaker upturn.”

New hiring

On the job creation front, private businesses decided to go slow. Latest data shows a “broadly unchanged labour force in the non-oil sector. This ended a five-month sequence of marginal increases in employment,” the report finds.

“The dip in activity growth dampened business sentiment in August, although the underlying forecast was still strong,” said David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit. “Selling charges continued to fall, as competitive pressures remained heightened.”

A cause for worry

Competitive pressures continue to force companies to lower selling prices. While the rate of reduction was the strongest since April, it is still rated as “modest” by IHS Markit. But this has extended the current sequence of decline to just under a year.