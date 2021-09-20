Dubai: Jumeirah Group, the Dubai Government owned hospitality company, will offer UAE Nationals an internship programme and widen the Emiratisation numbers in the hotel industry. Designed for undergraduates, the programme offers hands-on training across departments before the candidates complete their dedicated training plan with a specific team.
“Upon completion of the internship, high performing trainees will be eligible to apply for the Group’s National programme,” said Muneera Al Taher, Senior Director of Human Resources and Emiratisation at Jumeirah Group.
Earlier this month, The UAE announced ‘Nafis’, which will invest heavily in developing Emirati talent. One of its major projects – the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council – will ensure 75,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis over the next five years, while another will provide educational grants to develop nursing talent among 10,000 Emiratis. The programme will be officially launched next months.
Interested students can visit www.jumeirah.com/en/careers for further updates on the programme. Undergraduates can apply for the programme via their university.