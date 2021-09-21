Dubai: Dubai has successfully navigated the pandemic-related headwinds, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Hamdan projected emirate's economy to grow by 3.1 per cent this year and rising to 3.4 per cent in 2022.
“This would not have been possible had not been for the wise vision, directives and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
“The clarity of goals, flexibility and speed of taking action to keep pace with changes, constant development of capabilities and legislation, creating an ideal environment that attracts investment and attracting talents, creative energies and ideas are all essential factors to enhance our ambitious development journey and contribute to the consolidation of Dubai's status as a global economic capital,” Sheikh Hamdan added.