Dubai: Strengthening Dubai’s position as the leading cruise hub of the region, the emirate welcomed six international cruise liners on 29th December 2019, via the Mina Rashid cruise terminal.
The terminal dealt with over 60,000 cruise passengers, as they handled all the processes for the smooth arrival of TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 5, Pullmantur Cruises’ Horizon, MSC Cruises’ MSC Lirica, Jalesh Cruises’ Karnika, as well as the maiden calls from Costa Cruises’ Costa Diadema and Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas.
Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannaei, CEO P&O Marinas and Executive Director of Mina Rashid, said, “The flawless handling of more than 60,000 cruise visitors on a single day testifies to the operational efficiencies we have put in place. Welcoming six cruise ships simultaneously also reflects the immense trust that cruise operators place in our capabilities.”
The 2019-2020 cruise season will also see increased efforts to promote cruise tourism in the region by the Dubai Cruise Committee, comprising leading industry partners, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DP World UAE Region, operator of the Mina Rashid Cruise Terminal, Emirates Airlines, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Customs.