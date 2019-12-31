Tourists arrive at Dubai Cruise Terminal in Port Rashid Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Strengthening Dubai’s position as the leading cruise hub of the region, the emirate welcomed six international cruise liners on 29th December 2019, via the Mina Rashid cruise terminal.

The terminal dealt with over 60,000 cruise passengers, as they handled all the processes for the smooth arrival of TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 5, Pullmantur Cruises’ Horizon, MSC Cruises’ MSC Lirica, Jalesh Cruises’ Karnika, as well as the maiden calls from Costa Cruises’ Costa Diadema and Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas.

Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannaei, CEO P&O Marinas and Executive Director of Mina Rashid, said, “The flawless handling of more than 60,000 cruise visitors on a single day testifies to the operational efficiencies we have put in place. Welcoming six cruise ships simultaneously also reflects the immense trust that cruise operators place in our capabilities.”