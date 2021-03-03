Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) joined forces to lay down a general framework that would enhance foreign direct investment (FDI). Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) joined forces to lay down a general framework that would enhance foreign direct investment (FDI).

The framework aims at expanding the scope of promotions and knowledge sharing as well as organising joint activities that will directly serve the strategic objectives of the emirate.

To achieve these objectives, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) defining the relevant areas of cooperation and laying out a roadmap.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD; Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy; and a number of officials from both parties, the MoU was remotely signed by Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI; and Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management sector at DLD.

The MoU sheds light on the most prominent areas of cooperation between the two parties, which include cooperation and the exchange of information in the fields of promoting and attracting investments of all kinds in accordance with the laws and regulations enforced in Dubai.

“Dubai has an investment environment that is attractive to FDI and has demonstrated its sustainability despite the global outbreak of COVID-19. This confirms the extent of the efforts exerted by the wise leadership to constantly consolidate and strengthen the emirate’s position through new legislation and laws, such as the new foreign investment law that allowed for full foreign ownership in many economic sectors,” said Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD.

The MoU also seeks to successfully promote Dubai as a major destination for economy, trade, events and real estate investment; enhance the emirate’s capabilities related to international trade; and attract global and regional companies to establish offices in the emirate.

“Given Dubai’s historical importance as a global trade route, foreign direct investment has always been a key pillar on which the city’s economy has been built. We look forward to working closely with DLD to explore and implement ways to expand the depth and breadth of FDI into Dubai over the coming years,” Sami Al Qamzi, Director General, Dubai Economy.

According to the agreement, both parties are committed to sparing no effort to encourage, enhance and facilitate FDI and develop cooperation in the areas of business sector interest relevant to both parties. The parties will also cooperate in organising local and international events and exhibitions, which includes organising digital and non-digital exhibitions and seminars to attract foreign investment to Dubai, joint cooperation in exchanging knowledge, information and best practices applied by them, and a commitment to permanent and effective cooperation in streamlining all matters that would facilitate the affairs of both parties and investors towards joint work.