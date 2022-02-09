Dubai: Dubai International Chamber’s board of directors has approved a new strategy for the next three years (2022-2024), with the aim to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global trade hub, attract multinational companies to the emirate and support local companies with international expansion.
The new strategy focuses on attracting 50 multinational companies to Dubai within three years, and supports the external expansion of 100 companies from Dubai to priority foreign markets within two years. It also plans to support multinational companies to list on the Dubai Financial Market.
The virtual meeting was led by Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, who said the new strategy supports the five-year plan announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to boost Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade to Dh2 trillion. He added that the plan, once implemented, would elevate Dubai’s position in the global arena and expand the emirate’s trade partnerships with promising markets around the world.