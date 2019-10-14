Trade with Russia in the first 6 months of 2019 reached Dh4.55 billion

Dubai: External trade with Russia has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years, from Dh5.5 billion in 2016 to Dh7.38 billion in 2017 (37 per cent) and in 2018 it made Dh9.21 billion, a 25 per cent increase compared to 2017.

The figures show a 67 per cent growth in two years from 2016 to 2018. Trade with Russia in the first 6 months of 2019 reached Dh4.55 billion.