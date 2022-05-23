Dubai: Dubai Chamber of Commerce – one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers – saw its membership increase 55.4 per cent in April 2022, while member exports and re-exports grew by 16.7 per cent, compared to the same period last year.
The new member companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in April reached 3,056, bringing its total membership to 300,000 companies.
Meanwhile, the value of members’ exports and re-exports in April amounted to Dh20.2 billion, growing by 16.7 per cent from the Dh17.3 billion posted in April 2021. The Chamber issued 57,704 certificates of origin in April this year, up by 8.2 per cent from last year.
Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the latest figures reflect Dubai Chambers’ efforts to stimulate the business environment and boost its competitiveness. He noted that the new Dubai Chambers structure has enabled the three chambers operating under its umbrella to adopt a more specialised and effective approach to driving Dubai’s sustainable economic growth and development, while elevating the emirate’s position as a global business hub.
“Dubai’s status as an international hub that connects economic decision-makers, investors, and experts reflects the emirate’s pioneering role in establishing an optimised trade and investment climate that stimulates business growth and development. Dubai Chamber of Commerce constantly seeks to promote Dubai as a global commercial, economic, and digital destination,” Al Ghurair added.
A 100% paperless smart entity, Dubai Chamber of Commerce processed 61,145 electronic transactions in April 2022.