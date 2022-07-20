Dubai: Members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce saw a 17.8 per cent jump in exports and re-exports in the first half of 2022 at Dh129.4 billion, it was announced on Wednesday.
The number of certificates of origin issued during this period rose 8.9 per cent to exceed 357,000, compared to the year-ago period.
The growth momentum reflects the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to expand and improve its services that are designed to facilitate Dubai’s trade with other markets and enhance the competitiveness of the private sector, as well as new initiatives launched under the new Dubai Chambers strategy.
Commenting on the latest performance figures, Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, described said Dubai International Chamber’s representative offices played a crucial role in supporting the growth of member exports as these offices identify high-potential trade opportunities in promising markets, in addition to Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s smart services and expanded efforts to promote Dubai as a preferred business hub in the global arena.