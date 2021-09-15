Dubai: The Dubai Digital Economy Retreat concluded today with adoption of a new action plan designed to develop Dubai’s digital economy strategy. Discussions at the event resulted in various recommendations to address existing challenges in the market.
The two-day conference, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, hosted interactive workshops, identified key market issues and challenges.
The action plan is structured around three pillars, namely:
- Enhancing the digital business environment;
- supporting the development of digital companies and;
- attracting leading digital companies to Dubai.
The plan emphasises the importance of understanding the current and future infrastructure needs of the digital economy.
“The newly announced action plan lays the groundwork for developing Dubai’s digital economy strategy and ecosystem, while it is expected to create new jobs and growth opportunities,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.