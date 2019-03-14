DP World Image Credit: File photo

DUBAI: Global port operator DP World says its profit rose 10 per cent in 2018 despite worldwide tensions over trade amid a trade war between China and the US and fears about Britain leaving the European Union.

The port operator on Thursday reported profits of around $1.29 billion, up from around $1.17 billion the year before.

Its revenue for the year was $5.6 billion, up from $4.7 billion the year prior. That's a revenue increase of 19.8 percent for the port operator.