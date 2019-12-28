Dubai: Dubai Duty Free’s sales crossed the Dhs7.3 Billion or US$2 Billion milestone on December 26, putting the airport retailer on track for another record year.
Commenting on this achievement, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Duty Free said: “2019 has been a good year for Dubai Duty Free, we have invested in a number of major refurbishments across the retail operation, and it is fantastic to have achieved the US$2 billion figure well before the end of the year.”
The milestone sales figure was reached in Concourse D on 26th December when Mr and Mrs Neeraj Sati, Indian nationals based in India, purchased items worth Dhs348 from a DDF store. Their purchase marked the achievement off the sales crossing the US$2 billion mark.
Mr. and Mrs Sati were travelling back to Mumbai with their family after they had celebrated Christmas in Dubai with their relatives. They stayed in the city for a total of 8 days and will celebrate the New Year in their hometown in Orissa, India.
To celebrate this milestone, Mr Sati and his daughter were presented with DDF gift cards worth US$2,000 by Dubai Duty Free officials including Operations Manager Shafique Ansari together with Duty Managers Sanjay Lama, Melanie Tacuban, Hazel Punongbayan, Norie Ann Jose and Duty Officer Edwin Papa.
"Thank you Dubai Duty Free, this is such a pleasant surprise. I will spend this well and buy some gifts for my family back home", said Mr Sati.