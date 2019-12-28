To celebrate the US$2 billion sales mark, Mr Sati and his daughter were presented with DDF gift cards worth US$2,000 by Dubai Duty Free officials in Concourse D. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free’s sales crossed the Dhs7.3 Billion or US$2 Billion milestone on December 26, putting the airport retailer on track for another record year.

Commenting on this achievement, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Duty Free said: “2019 has been a good year for Dubai Duty Free, we have invested in a number of major refurbishments across the retail operation, and it is fantastic to have achieved the US$2 billion figure well before the end of the year.”

The milestone sales figure was reached in Concourse D on 26th December when Mr and Mrs Neeraj Sati, Indian nationals based in India, purchased items worth Dhs348 from a DDF store. Their purchase marked the achievement off the sales crossing the US$2 billion mark.

Mr. and Mrs Sati were travelling back to Mumbai with their family after they had celebrated Christmas in Dubai with their relatives. They stayed in the city for a total of 8 days and will celebrate the New Year in their hometown in Orissa, India.

To celebrate this milestone, Mr Sati and his daughter were presented with DDF gift cards worth US$2,000 by Dubai Duty Free officials including Operations Manager Shafique Ansari together with Duty Managers Sanjay Lama, Melanie Tacuban, Hazel Punongbayan, Norie Ann Jose and Duty Officer Edwin Papa.