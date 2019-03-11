ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, Adnec, on Monday said that the value of its direct and indirect impact on the Abu Dhabi economy in 2018 registered Dh3.41 billion, taking the total value of its contribution to the local economy since its inception in 2005 to Dh32 billion.

The company shared its 2018 results at a press conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre headed by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Adnec Group, which was attended by senior Adnec officials and representatives of major media outlets.

Adnec’s 2018 results followed a 14 per cent growth in the number of events hosted by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre, AACC, which collectively notched up a record 502 events in 2018, compared to 442 events in 2017. That brings the total number of events hosted by Adnec’s venues since its inception 14 years ago to 3,390.