FRANKFURT. Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG are intensifying discussions about a potential merger as their turnaround efforts sputter and after the German government put pressure on the firms, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The talks are informal and the supervisory boards of the companies haven’t given a mandate to pursue a deal, said the person, asking not to be identified in disclosing internal deliberations. Deutsche Bank is still considering other options though a deal has become more likely as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing has given up resistance, people familiar with the matter said.

Less than a year after taking over, Sewing is struggling to reverse a long slide in revenue amid a slowdown in the economy that’s delaying a return to more normal interest rates. The Finance Ministry had favoured a merger of both lenders before the situation gets worse to support the small and mid-sized companies that are the backbone of the export economy, people familiar with the matter have said.