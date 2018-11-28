Ryan Kelly, head of marketing and communications for Virgin Hyperloop, said the pod at the US pavilion in 2020 will recreate for the first time the experience of being in a hyperloop, including the gravitational force passengers will feel on a pod. Hyperloop is a mode of transport resembling a train or a metro but moving at a speed of over 1,000 kilometres per hour. Virgin Hyperloop is currently working with UAE authorities about possibly building a hyperloop in Dubai.