Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE — Diamond Sponsor of the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2019) — is set to showcase its initiatives for driving the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s energy sector as it takes part in the Green Week in Dubai.

Aside from WETEX, the weeklong event includes the Dubai Solar Show, which coincides with the World Green Economy Summit, WGES, said a DoE press release on Tuesday.

DoE Chairman Awaidha Murshed Al Marar delivered a keynote address at the opening of WGES, summarising Abu Dhabi’s plans for diversifying its economy and transforming the energy sector with a series of plans and strategies launched by DoE.

“To continue our successful and eventful journey of social and economic development and ensure the sustainability of future generations, it has been necessary to focus on the energy sector as a key driver in advancing the development journey by reformulating its strategies to meet the requirements of the next period, for which the green economy is paramount,” he said.

The pavilion, held under the slogan ‘Towards a New Energy Era’, gives a complete overview of the energy sector in Abu Dhabi, beginning from the restructuring spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Government to promote economic diversity, efficiency, and sustainability, to the founding of the Department of Energy in 2018 to lead the transition.

The pavilion also sheds light on the various programmes and initiatives launched by the DoE since its inception, most notable among them being the Abu Dhabi Integrated Energy Model – a sophisticated modelling tool that can process data from across the energy sector and come out with an accurate, holistic vision of supply and demand in the sector, in addition to formulating scenarios for the future and experimenting with the various policies that regulate the sector.

Furthermore, the DoE will be showcasing a series of prominent projects in Abu Dhabi, such as Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Plant, which is supplying 2.6 per cent of the UAE’s power demand, as well as the Al Taweelah Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The pavilion introduces visitors to the latest policies and executive regulations in the Abu Dhabi energy sector, most recent of which being the ‘Executive Regulations for the District Cooling Sector’.