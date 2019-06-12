Dubai: A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) is visiting the Australian state of Victoria this week as part of efforts to expand cooperation between the emirate and other countries.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with officials from the government of Victoria as well as senior executives from the state’s energy regulatory institutions, including the Australian Energy Regulator, the Energy Efficiency Council, and Australia Energy Market Operator.

The DoE will also participate Australia Energy Week, which is taking place between June 11 and 14 in Melbourne. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, chairman of the DoE, will be delivering a speech at the event, focusing on the transition towards clean energy.

“We look forward to forging more strategic partnerships with world-leading energy organisations to optimise the use of energy resources in Abu Dhabi and rationalise energy consumption,” Al Marar said.