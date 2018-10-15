Dubai: The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, has called on businesses and entrepreneurs to be vigilant about misleading and unlicensed project financing offers and competitions often announced at conferences or across social media.

CCCP urged people to call the DED Contact Centre to verify the authenticity of competitions and events that call for innovative business ideas and then ask to pay participation fees, promising that the winning idea will be awarded financing.

The warning comes in line with CCCP’s initiatives to prevent commercial fraud and protect businessmen and potential entrepreneurs with innovative businesses from people who engage in unlicensed and unscrupulous activities.

It’s also part of DED’s efforts to eliminate negative practices harmful to the market, protect the rights of traders and allow then to conduct business according to the highest international standards while also reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a preferred destination for business and tourism.