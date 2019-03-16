The move is part of DED’s strategy to enable business owners respond to market needs

DUBAI. The Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Food Security, has introduced 14 new business activities in the field of agricultural production and aquaculture in view of the growing interest in these activities and the importance being given to food security in the country.

The move is part of DED’s strategy to enable business owners engage in activities that respond to market needs while successfully competing and growing in the local market. With the latest addition the total number of business activities licensed by DED has gone beyond 2,200.

The new business activities added are as follows: Advanced Growing of Vegetables, Melons, Roots & Tubers; Advanced Growing of Other Non- Perennial crops; Advanced Growing of Citrus Fruits; Advanced Growing of Palms & Fruits; Advanced Growing of Beverage Crops; Advanced Growing of Spices; Advanced Growing of Grains, Leguminous Crop & Oilseeds; Post-Harvest Crop Services; Agricultural Crops Trading; Sea Based Aquaculture; Land Based Aquaculture; Operations of Aquaculture Hatcheries; Aquaculture Post-Harvest Services; Local Aquaculture Products Trading.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of DED, said: “The introduction of the new activities comes within the framework of enhancing coordination and integration of government work at both the federal and local levels, realising the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021, activating initiatives that facilitate business related to agricultural production, and achieving sustainable development. It will improve local agricultural production, encourage the consumption of fresh local produce and particularly meet the growing demand for fish locally.”

The joint initiative also reflects the Government’s keenness in developing key sectors in the UAE and enhancing the country’s global standing as a pioneer in line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the national strategy to develop a comprehensive framework to enable food production and ensure quality food for future generations.