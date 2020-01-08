Dubai: Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (Dafza) saw Dh120 billion in foreign trade in the first nine months of 2019, the authority said on Wednesday, marking an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

The trade values from Dafza accounted for 12 per cent of the total Dh1.02 trillion in Dubai’s foreign trade in the first nine months of the year. Dafza said the increase in trade activity came as it expanded its set of customs and logistics services.

“Despite economic conditions and global uncertainties, the results achieved across a range of [performance indicators] reflect the increasing global trade volumes coming through the free zone towards international markets,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of Dafza.

In terms of trade partners, India accounted for the most of Dafza’s trade, with Dh22.4 billion in trade (or 18.7 per cent of trade). It was followed by Switzerland, with Dh20.2 billion in trade (17 per cent), and then China with Dh18.6 billion (15.5 per cent), Dafza said.