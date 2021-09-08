Dubai's largest business setup company, Creative Zone today announced its partnership with Meydan Free Zone, a part of the Meydan Group. The alliance between the two entities anchors on providing entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organisations a stable regulatory and operating environment to setup and grow their businesses. The representatives from both sides met earlier this month to ink the agreement and discuss the next forward.
Commenting on the occasion, Khaled Ahmed, General Manager, Meydan Free Zone "We are delighted to have Creative Zone as one of our key channel partners that will support the promotion and marketing of Meydan Free Zone as one of the most attractive free zones in Dubai.”
Developed around the prestigious Dubai Racecourse near Downtown Dubai, Meydan Free Zone offers a highly cost-effective option to setup a business. It offers complete free zone incentives such as 100% ownership, no taxation, no currency restrictions, possibility of hiring foreign labor, high-speed internet connectivity, no duty tax on import and export and offers flexi desk options, which is highly convenient for those who do not require a permanent physical office for their business.
Meydan Free Zone, which is strategically located within the Meydan Stadium is a creative product of the Dubai government, aiming at connecting the region globally through hosting world class events. Moreover, the Meydan project consists of not only Meydan Stadium or Meydan Free Zone but also includes a wide range of commercial developments, sports centers, hotels, entertainment stations, and a series of state-of-the-art facilities.
"Selecting a jurisdiction for your business is a key decision an entrepreneur SME has to make before starting out, and Meydan, with its improved and auxiliary services, ticks off almost everything a new business needs. We are looking forward to working with Meydan Free Zone authority for advising our clients on the benefits of setting up at the Meydan Free Zone", commented Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone.
To learn more on Meydan Free Zone, visit https://lp.creativezone.ae/meydan-free-zone/