Bayanat Engineering announces landmark deployment of advanced Meteorological Sensors at Dubai’s First Commercial Vertiport

Bayanat Engineering is deploying world-class technology from Vaisala
Bayanat Engineering, a leading provider of essential solutions for aviation and critical infrastructures, is proud to announce its first strategic entry into the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector through Skyports Infrastructure, the global leader in vertiport development.
This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as Bayanat Engineering integrates a state-of-the-art meteorological sensing solution at Dubai’s first commercial vertiport. To ensure the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency for Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Bayanat Engineering is deploying world-class technology from Vaisala, the global authority in weather, environmental, and industrial measurement.
eVTOL aircraft demand precise, real-time weather data to operate safely in urban environments. The Vaisala sensors deployed at the vertiport monitor wind speed, visibility, and atmospheric pressure continuously — enabling reliable, all-weather operations for the next generation of urban air travel.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, recently visited the air taxi station near Dubai International Airport - the first of its kind in the world - reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to leading the next era of global aviation.
“This project represents a significant milestone for Bayanat Engineering as we expand into the vertiport sector,” said Fares Bou Daher, Director of Engineering & Technology at Bayanat Engineering UAE. “As Dubai moves to lead the world in commercial eVTOL services, deploying the right meteorological infrastructure is critical. This directly supports Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for sustainable urban air mobility.”
“The technical completion of the DXV vertiport is a defining moment, not just for Dubai, but for urban air mobility globally,” said Elie Hannouche, Group Managing Director of Bayanat Engineering. “Bayanat Engineering’s role in ensuring the operational safety of this facility reflects our core mission: delivering the infrastructure that makes advanced aviation possible.”