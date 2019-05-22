Expo 2020 site in Dubai Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Construction of Expo 2020 Dubai’s petal-shaped thematic districts is now complete, marking one of the event’s most significant construction milestones.

More than 100 million working hours have now gone into developing the site, including the completion of all shell and core works for the opportunity, mobility and sustainability districts. Final building completion certificates have been received from Dubai Municipality, with all Expo-led construction on track to be completed in the year before gates open.

Built by the UAE’s Al Futtaim Construction and already landscaped with water and shading features, the districts are now ready for fitout. They form the largest built-up area of the site and include 86 low-rise buildings that will house dozens of country pavilions, food and beverage outlets, retail, performance spaces and leisure areas.