Dubai: The smartphone brand Huawei launched its latest Nova 9 in Dubai on October 31. The smartphone was launched in China last month and is now launching globally.
Huawei's mid-range smartphone - Nova 9 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G CPU and a curved edge 120Hz display. This Qualcomm SoC is designed for gaming and supports 4G network. The smartphone has Vapor Chamber liquid cooling technology and graphene layers, which assist to keep temperatures under control throughout extended gaming or usage.
The rear panel of the Honor 9 houses four camera sensors. The main camera consists of a 50MP Ultra Vision lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. AI image stabilisation and 4K video recording are standard features on the cameras. The ability to switch between the front and back cameras while video recording is one of the camera’s important features.
The gadget is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery. The phone has 66W SuperCharge rapid charging technology.
More to follow…