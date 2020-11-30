Dubai: A cinema ‘in the snow’? That’s right, Dubai is getting one.
The Mall of the Emirates will have viewers experience “real snow” while catching a movie. The ‘Snow Cinema’ represents a collaboration between VOX Cinemas and Ski Dubai. The maximum capacity is for 48 viewers.
The snow and moveie experience will be available from December 11 up until February end. "Today’s guests are becoming increasingly discerning and demand a more engaging and dynamic experience, making it essential that we continue to evolve and experiment," said Cameron Mitchell, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment.
"The launch of Snow Cinema is aligned with our commitment to offer guests experiences that go beyond their expectations.
It was this year that VOX Cinemas introduced a drive-in at Mall of the Emirates.