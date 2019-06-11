Paris: The 165th session of the General Assembly of the Bureau of International Expositions was held on May 28, 2019, in Paris, France. Progress reports on the upcoming Dubai EXPO-2020, Buenos Aires EXPO-2023 and Osaka Kansai EXPO-2025 were presented at the meeting.

The 165th General Assembly of BIE highlighted the activity of the Shanghai World EXPO Museum. The organisers of the World Museum expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its assistance in hosting the Astana EXPO-2017.

In December 2018, the Astana EXPO-2017 exposition was established at the Shanghai World EXPO Museum which is a unique museum specialised in the EXPO exhibitions.

During the visit the Kazakhstan delegation of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 held a meeting with Vicente Loscertales, Secretary General of the Bureau of International Expositions. They discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation and issues related to the post-exhibition use of the EXPO-2017 facilities.