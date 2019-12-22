Abu Dhabi: The Bank of New York Mellon on Sunday announced the opening of a representative office at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The representative office will provide support for existing and prospective clients in the region, seeking access to the firm’s global capabilities.

BNY Mellon has been in Abu Dhabi since 1998 and has been conducting business in the Middle East and Africa for over 100 years. The company opened its first representative office in Lebanon in 1963 and was granted a branch license in 2008 by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

“Our new office in the ADGM comes at an important time in our 100-year history in the region and more than 20 years in Abu Dhabi. Our focus to deepen our relationships with Middle Eastern institutional investors, strengthen our footprint, and drive to innovate and to deliver leading solutions across the region has never been greater,” said Hani Kablawi, chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa region and chief executive officer of Global Asset Serving.