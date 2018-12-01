Since the beginning of their assault on China, Trump officials have repeatedly scorned the way past American presidents were drawn into prolonged dialogues with Beijing that ultimately went nowhere. “The game that China has played — and they played people in the Bush administration like a violin — is to do the tap dance of economic dialogue,” Peter Navarro, one of Trump’s most hawkish trade advisers, said in a November 13 speech in which he mocked even some of the Trump administration’s early negotiations with China, including one that yielded a promise to buy more American beef that never delivered. “Where’s the beef?”