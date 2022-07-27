Dubai: The US Fed has decided to stick with a second successive 0.75 per cent hike rather than go with the 1 per cent that some had been expecting. The UAE and Gulf central banks are expected to announce their own rate increases shortly.
The rate hikes will continue to keep happening through the rest of the year as the US and global economies try to take on inflation. But consumers everywhere will be facing the issue of higher costs on loans and more as part of this painful inflation-busting exercise.
Kuwait has become the first Gulf central bank to hike in unison with the US move, matching the 0.75 per cent.
US stock markets are running positive after the Fed announcement, while gold is at $1,724 an ounce and oil at $97.86 a barrel.