The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation on Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signaled that it may now pause the streak of 10 rate hikes that have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive.
The quarter percentage point increase – which lifts the target range to between 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent – is the third straight hike of that magnitude.
In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed said that while the banking system is “sound and resilient", the upheaval in the financial system could slow borrowing, spending and growth. It reiterated that the impact of pullback in bank lending “remains uncertain”.
Following the Fed’s announcement, the Central Bank of Bahrain was the first to announce an increase in policy rates by an identical magnitude – from 5.75 per cent to 6 per cent.
The Fed's rate increases over the past 14 months have more than doubled mortgage rates, elevated the costs of auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans and heightened the risk of a recession. Home sales have plunged as a result. The Fed’s latest move, which raised its benchmark rate to roughly 5.1 per cent, could further increase borrowing costs.